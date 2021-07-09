Feagles makes PGA Tour debut

SILVIS (WCIA) — It was a big day at the John Deere Classic for a few former Illini trying to make the cut, the newest of which, Michael Feagles, made his PGA Tour debut on the weekend.

Feagles is playing as one of the sponsorship exemptions. Other former Illini have played the tournament as exemptions before, and as seasoned vet Steve Stricker noted, he hopes to see the same success as other former alums.

“I’ll have a watchful eye over him for sure to see how he does and see how he handles playing here,” says Stricker. “You know it’s a treat to play in a Tour event and follow the likes of some of the former Illini. You know I think Luke Guthrie came here and had a really good finish, even I think (Nick) Hardy has played well here over the years too so I’ll be rooting for him.”

Luke List leads the John Deere Classic by himself at the end of Day Two. Stricker had a good Friday to bring himself to 5 under par. But D.A. Points and Feagles both missed the cut.