Feagles gets sponsor exemption into John Deere Classic

WCIA — Former Illinois golfer Michael Feagles will make his PGA Tour debut at the John Deere Classic. Feagles recently turned pro after a standout five-year career with the Illini, where he set the single season scoring record as a super-senior this spring at 70.55.

Very excited to make my @PGATOUR debut at the @JDCLASSIC thank you @clairp53 for the incredible opportunity. Hope to see plenty of 🔸🔹 out there!! https://t.co/D9G5IXQK6U — Michael Feagles (@dafeags) June 15, 2021

Feagles finished fourth at the NCAA Championships earlier this month, leading the Illini to the match play quarterfinals. The Arizona native earned status on the Forme (Canadian) Tour through PGA Tour University, where he finished seventh in the final standings. The Top 5 players earned full-time status on the Korn Ferry Tour, with placers 6-15 getting status on the Forme Tour.