Fatherhood, family and football: Illini’s Lowe chasing NFL dreams while taking guardianship of his younger brother

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — From becoming a father in college, to getting his first start as just a freshman, Illinois senior left tackle Vederian Lowe is used to being thrown to the fire.

“There’s been a lot of things that happened to me in my life that I’ve had to try and adjust off of,” he said.

Lowe is facing a new challenge now, becoming a guardian to his younger brother Vydalis Cockrell.

“He lives with me currently,” Lowe said. “He’s at my house right now, I’ve got him enrolled in school down here and everything. I’m still trying to go to court and get full custody and guardianship over him and what not.”

Vederian and his brother have the same mother, but she died in July of last year in his hometown of Rockford. Lowe says Vydalis doesn’t know his father. He moved in with Lowe and his fiance’ in June, just before he started eighth grade.

“I think it’s a blessing that I’m able to have my brother with me,” Lowe said. “I’ve been wanting to do this for a very long time, not under these circumstances that have happened, but I did want to have him with me. It means a lot to have him here.”

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith doesn’t think balancing school, fatherhood and guardianship is too much for Lowe.

“He has responsibility, with a family,” Smith said. “He takes everything seriously. He’s on our leadership board. The things he comes up with are beyond his years type, advice. You look at someone to set the example for the young guys, there’s no one better than him.”

Smith also thinks Lowe has a chance to make it to the next level as well. A blanket COVID-19 waiver allows the Rockford native to return to the Illini for a fifth season, and while no decisions have been made yet, Lowe has his eyes on making it to the NFL.

“There’s nothing I want more than to play at the next level,” he said. “After I get my degree, my sole purpose is going to be to make it to the NFL, making a 53-man roster, being able to provide for my family. There’s nothing more that I think about.”

Safe to say Vederian’s giving it everything he’s got both on and off the field, all for his growing family.

