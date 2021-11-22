Fans ready to see Cockburn return

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WCIA) — With the chance to see their team in action for one of the first times since the pandemic took fans away last season, Illini Nation is out in full force in Kansas City.

A lot of orange walking around the streets in the BBQ capital of the world. Fans are hoping the orange and blue can live up to the national hype the Illini have garnered so far, and it certainly helps getting Kofi Cockburn back. The Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year and All-American returns after serving a three-game suspension, something the fans in KC are pumped to see.

“I’m really excited to be here,” says Week Fritch, who traveled from Springfield. “This is the first time the Illini have been here to my knowledge. My first time, that’s for sure.”

“Kofi’s come back,” says Tolono resident Deanna Wheeler. “He’s gonna come off and he’s gonna have a great game.”

“Curbelo’s gonna have a huge game,” Amy Powell added, also from Tolono.”