Fans allowed at Orange and Blue Spring Game

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Fans will be allowed at the Illinois Football spring game this year, making it the first Illini sporting event open to the public in 407 days. The Orange and Blue spring game is set for Monday, April 19th at 7 p.m. and will also air on Big Ten Network.

Tickets are free, but must be reserved on FightingIllini.com. Suite holders will have access to their seats for the game. The stadium will be limited to 25% capacity per state guidelines, and if seats remain on game day, fans can claim tickets at the locations on Kirby Ave.

The men’s basketball team will also be honored in a halftime ceremony, where they will unveil the Big Ten Tournament championship banner.