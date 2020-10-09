Fall ball allows Teutopolis baseball to get back on the field this fall

STEWARDSON (WCIA) — In a normal year, seeing Teutopolis and Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg playing baseball in September wouldn’t be unusual. The extra games every fall, while other area schools are playing football, is a big reason why the Shoes have been so successful. Teutopolis has made seven trips to state in the last ten years, winning four state championships. The school of 326 students located just outside of Effingham doesn’t offer football.

“I played fall baseball myself and then was fortunate enough to come to a school that played fall baseball,” Teutopolis baseball head coach Justin Fleener said. “This is what we know in the fall, this right here.”

Neither of them were sure though they were going to play this fall after their spring season was canceled due to COVID-19. But thanks to a caveat in the IHSA guidelines, high schools without a football team can still hit the diamond.

“It’s nice to have something normal, not have to change something,” Windsor-Stew-Stras junior Gavan Wernsing said.

The only other sports to keep their normal routine this fall are girls’ tennis and swimming and diving, along with boys and girls golf and cross country.

“They changed the schedule a little bit but not too much. I think things are moving in the right directions with the IHSA, that’s what I’ve been hearing,” Teutopolis senior Evan Wermert said. “It hasn’t been too different, so that’s good.”

Baseball and softball are both listed as low risk sports by the IHSA. If some teams get to play, it begs the question why doesn’t every team get to? Stew-Stras athletic director Shane Smith thinks it could have been swapped.

“It’s the time of year these kids are used to playing,” Smith said. “Up until August a lot of them play travel anyway. They go right from travel into the football season. Volleyball kids, a lot of them double up in softball as well. It would probably be a smooth transition.”

“They know that I’m playing baseball right now and they’re not having that opportunity,” Fleener added. “I guess you can say they have they’re contact days, but it’s not the same. I do wish everybody could play the Fall, it would’ve been rewarding for a lot of people.”