Fahey says lack of testing synergy ‘frustrating at times’

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball is back from their COVID pause, where they had seven players out and did not meet the minimum amount needed for a game.

The team went on pause after coming back from Christmas break and had to postpone two Big Ten games. Illinois got back on the court Thursday in a loss at Ohio State, but have not been back to the State Farm Center since Dec. 22. The team was required to test when they got back to campus due to university policy, but that’s not the case everywhere. Some schools are not testing as often, and it is something college coaches are also having to navigate.

“It is what it is, and if you worry about it and try to focus in on it because different schools are doing different things, some have not stopped at all, I can’t concern myself with what they’re doing,” says Fahey. “It’s frustrating at times. I’m not going to tell you it’s not, but it is what it is so we’re going to go out and compete.”

The Illini are celebrating Back the House day on Sunday. Tip-off with Wisconsin is at 2 p.m. at the State Farm Center.