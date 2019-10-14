Fahey says Illini driven to take next step

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Alex Wittinger is no longer leading the Illinois women’s basketball team. But head coach Nancy Fahey isn’t worried.

She said Friday at media day, that her team is more driven than ever to improve from last years 10-20 (2-16) season. Wittinger graduated as the career blocked shots leader, and averaged 14.7 points and 8.0 rebounds per game last season. Fahey said so far she likes how the returning players mix with her freshman.

“Our ability this year to have multiple scorers, and people that can create offense I think will make us a lot more difficult to guard,” Fahey said. “In the past I think we saw a lot of scheming going on. Obviously you don’t replace Alex Wittinger but you also have to make sure you move forward and let this team develop it’s personality.”

The Illini open their season November 5th against Chicago State.