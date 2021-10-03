Fahey embracing process heading into year five

(WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball held their first practice this week, with the season just a month away.

It’ll be year five for head coach Nancy Fahey who still hasn’t had a winning season in her tenure with the program. Fahey has just 35 wins over four seasons with the Illini, and after just two conference wins in 2020, Fahey says they’re embracing the process of trying to build a winning culture.

“It’s about the day to day and stacking days, stacking every practice,” says Fahey. “Stacking what we do, ‘can we get a little bit better than we did yesterday?’ And if we embrace that process the winning will take care of itself. If you put 14 people together and say ‘hey you’re a team,’ — it doesn’t necessarily work. You gotta work at it, and we put the time in.”

Illinois opens the season on November 9th at the State Farm Center when they host North Carolina Central.