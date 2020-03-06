Fahey confident in future of Illinois women’s basketball: “The foundation has been set”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The numbers have not been good in Big Ten play. The Illinois women’s basketball team is just 4-48 in conference action in three years under head coach Nancy Fahey but despite the lack of success, she remains confident in the direction the program is heading.

“I’m a competitive person, I want to be in a different spot but I also see what’s coming and I also see the culture we’ve developed that quite frankly has to start leading to more wins and that’s what we’re planning on,” Fahey said.

Fahey and the Illini have made incremental progress, winning one more game every year. She has a 30-61 overall record. The results have not come as fast as Fahey wants but says developing an identity and culture doesn’t happen overnight.

“That’s the whole plan, that’s where we want to go. I’m not patient, I shouldn’t be patient and I don’t want anyone to be patient with where we’re going but I think the foundation has been set, now it’s time to get to that next step.”

Illinois hasn’t been to the NCAA tournament since 2003.