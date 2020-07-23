Fahey among ‘100 Most Influential People in Women’s College Basketball’

(WCIA) — Illinois head coach Nancy Fahey adds another accolade to her decorated career, she’s been been named among the ‘100 Most Influential People in Women’s College Basketball’ by Silver Waves Media.

It’s about more than ❌s and ⭕️s. So fortunate to learn and grow under one of the best to ever do it!



Congrats, @CoachFahey on being named one of the 💯most influential people in our sport! #Illini | #FightWithFahey



More ➡️ https://t.co/bsdCdC5Sn5 pic.twitter.com/pSLAuVQj3v — Illinois W Basketball (@IlliniWBB) July 22, 2020

The Hall-of-Fame coach is heading into her fourth season as the Illini head coach. Before Illinois, she led Washington University to 737 victories, and five Division III national championships. Fahey also holds an NCAA record for the quickest coach to reach 600 wins.

The same type of success has not quite followed at Illinois, but this season Fahey was able to lead to program to steady improvements, including the best non-conference record since 2007.