Eyeing sixth straight title, Illinois atop leaderboard at Big Ten Championship

(WCIA) — Illinois Men’s Golf finished the first round of the Big Ten Championship tied for first place with Iowa. The Illini are in search of their 6th straight title, and under head coach Mike Small the team has won 10 of the last 11 Big Ten titles.

“This team needs to make its own history, it needs to make its own legacy, and lets not keep living in the past, let’s talk about us now,” says Small. “We just got to go out and try to take care of this championship, and play to our standard.”

The Illini finished 12 over par through 18 holes with Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Tommy Kohl opening the tournament in a tie for third place. The juniors are just two stokes behind the individual leader. Fifth-year senior Michael Feagles (+5) carded a 77, finishing the round tied for 21st. He’ll look to climb the leaderboard this weekend, in search of his fifth Big Ten ring.

“There’s of course a standard of Illinois golf, and what was come with that over the last 10-11 years is winning a Big Ten Championship,” says Feagles. “But we understand that the one thing we can control is our mindset and the way we play.”