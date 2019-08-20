Experienced Vikings ready for big step forward this season

DANVILLE (WCIA) — Danville football coach Marcus Forrest knew his team would take some lumps last season. Playing 17 sophomores at the varsity level will do that.

“You know you’re going to be young and you say, ‘All right, we’re going to sit back and be patient.'” Forrest said. “Then you get going and you get competitive and it blows by you.”

The Vikings finished the year 4-5, missing out on the playoffs. It’s a learning experience that Forrest hopes will pay dividends this year. All 17 sophomore starters are back, including his entire offensive line.

“Learning to be patient, somewhat, but then learning that we got a lot of experience last year,” Forrest said. “And with that experience coming back, you expect a lot more.”

With all but five guys coming back, there aren’t a lot of position battles at practice for the Vikings. Quarterback is one position that’s up for grabs, though. Delrey Crowder was under center last year but he’s now been moved to receiver. That leaves either Anthony Garrard or Jalen Miles to compete for the starting job, both are sophomores. One position that’s all but locked up is at running back, where Devin Miles returns after rushing for nearly 1,000 yards last season. The brother of Jalen, says he’s ready to take a big step forward this season.

“Yeah it was good getting that little first year out of the way. Preparing us, showing us how varsity really is coming into these next two seasons.”

Danville opens up the season at Bloomington next Friday night, Aug. 30.