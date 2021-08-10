Experience, expectations high for Mahomet-Seymour football

MAHOMET (WCIA) — Jon Adkins isn’t holding back expectations for his team this season, the Mahomet-Seymour football coach knows what the community expects out of his program. He also knows his roster is ready to take another step forward.

The Bulldogs bring back 18 starters from the COVID-19 shortened season, nine on each side of the ball, making them one of the most experienced teams in the area. It all adds up to what Adkins hopes is his most successful season yet.

“This is a football town there’s no doubt about it and there are people who are very hungry and excited for this season,” Adkins said after the first practice on Monday. “They know what we’ve got and what we’re capable of and the kids do too.”

Adkins starts his third season leading the Bulldogs program with a 7-8 mark, going 4-5 in his first season and 3-3 in the spring.

“I think the difference is going to be we’ve got another great group of kids setting up this year and they’re going to carry us very far,” Mahomet-Seymour senior linebacker Logan Petro said.

“I’m definitely ready,” Mahomet-Seymour senior safety Ashton Hieser said. “Last season was a bit of an offseason, we didn’t get to do much so I’m pumped to be able to play a full season.”

The Bulldogs open the season with back-to-back road games, starting Aug. 27 at Canton, followed by a trip to Effingham in Week 2.

