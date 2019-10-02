Expectations high for Illini at B1G Media Day

Maryland's Mark Turgeon on Illini: "I think they could be the surprise team in the league this year"

ROSEMONT (WCIA) — Year three of the Brad Underwood unofficially started Wednesday with the Illini coach’s third trip to the annual Big Ten Media Day. It’s an important season for Illinois as Underwood tries to turn the corner in his rebuild of the program.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo and Maryland’s Mark Turgeon both led their teams to the NCAA tournament within the first four years on the job. Izzo did it in his third year, after not making it the first two. It took Turgeon until his fourth season with the Terps to reach the Big Dance. Both guys think Underwood has the right pieces in place to make a big jump this season.

“It’s a big year, you usually make a significant jump,” Turgeon said. “So they’re not far off and I think they could be the surprise team in the league this year.”



“The addition of a couple new guys I think makes them a legitimate upper division team that can compete with anybody,” Izzo added.

The Illini are picked 7th in a Big Ten preseason poll compiled by The Athletic. No surprise, Michigan State holds down the top spot, receiving 27 of the 28 first place votes among conference beat writers. The other lone top vote went to Maryland, who holds down the second spot. Illinois beat both of those schools in the regular season last year, but the Illini are still coming off the most losses in program history, finishing 12-21.

“We know what kind of team we have this year,” Illinois junior guard Trent Frazier said. “We know what it’s going to take to win, so we come in every day working very hard and ready to go.”



“We have to finish our business and we are so hungry for it and hopefully we can do some really special things,” Illinois sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili added.



“We have to create a little stress and a little adversity in our practices so these guys can handle two early road games,” Underwood said. “That’ll prepare us for Big Ten play.”

It’s been six years since the Illini have made the NCAA tournament, their road to the postseason starts this weekend when official practices start.