“Every win is a great win” for Illini as national attention grows

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It might not have been the way fans wanted it, but the Illini beat Northwestern by four on Saturday to extend their winning streak to four.

With the win, Illinois surpassed their 2018-2019 season win total, in 15 less games. People are starting to take notice of the team, but barely passed the midway point in the season, they know it doesn’t mean much in January. They need to be be playing their best ball in March.

“Yeah of course, I mean it feels good. 5-2, 2nd in the Big Ten right now, it feels great. The hard work we’ve been putting in over the summer and in the fall is paying off but we still have more work to do,” Ayo Dosunmu said. “We have a huge task as hand coming up so we’re going to take it one game at a time, one day at a time.”

“There’s no upsets in this league anymore and every win is a great win, it’s conference play,” Brad Underwood said. “We just put this one in the left column and we move on to the next and continue to try and get better.”

Illinois travels to Purdue on Tuesday night.