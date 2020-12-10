Evansville beats Eastern Illinois to end its 22-game losing streak

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Tim Sinclair's voice is about to grow a lot louder in Chicago. The Bulls named the Mahomet native their public address announcer on Wednesday. Sinclair has spent the past two seasons working in the same role with the Indiana Pacers. His new gig in the Windy City means he's now the voice of three out of the six biggest professional sports teams in Chicago. Sinclair is in his first year as the stadium voice for the Chicago Bears and seventh season with the Chicago Fire.

"The Chicago Bulls have the best introduction sequence in all of sports," Sinclair said in a release. "It has given me chills since I was a kid. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would get to play a role in such an iconic tradition and with such a legendary organization. I'm truly grateful and cannot wait for opening night."