Evansville beats Eastern Illinois to end its 22-game losing streak

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WCIA) — Evansville ended its 22-game losing streak beating Eastern Illinois 68-65 at Ford Center Wednesday night. Jawaun Newton scored a game high 19 points, as all five Aces starters scored in double figures in the victory.
Marvin Johnson and Josiah Wallace each scored 17 points to pace the Panthers, who fall to 2-4 this season. EIU senior Mack Smith went four-of-five from beyond the arc, extending his consecutive games with a made 3-pointer up to 87. He’ll have a chance to tie the NCAA record held by Illinois’ Corey Bradford on Saturday, when EIU hosts Western Illinois at 4 p.m.