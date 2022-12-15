FISHER (WCIA) — Fisher girls’ basketball player Kallie Evans. The senior recently scored her 1,000th career point as part of a 20-point performance where she made four 3’s in a game against Tri-Valley. Evans is an all-conference player. She also suits up on the volleyball court and softball field as a three-sport athlete.

“I was really excited,” Kallie Evans said. “This is a really big goal of mine that I’ve wanted to reach, but I always try my hardest to do anything and everything I can. Our team has really improved on like putting all the fundamentals together so us really going up and down the court and getting the ball movement really helps us score.”

Evans is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we’ll give to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//