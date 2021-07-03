Eva Rubin plans to use name, image, and likeness for diabetes advocacy

(WCIA) — Illini athletes are already taking advantage of the Student-Athlete endorsement act that was signed into law this week, but as basketball player Eva Rubin sees it, this victory for student-athletes goes way beyond just a paycheck.

“Our potential for how we develop ourselves as people, and not only just as athletes is limitless, says Rubin. “This has opened so many opportunities for myself and my fellow student athletes.”

And those opportunities aren’t just selling t-shirts and signing autographs. Rubin wants to use her name, image, and likeness for diabetes advocacy.

“As type I diabetic athlete, that’s kind of like my little niche that’s my community that I care about.”

While managing diabetes, Rubin played a big role for the Illini last season. The 6-foot-5 forward led the team with 21 blocks, averaging 7.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. Her goal is to inspire others through her platform.

“I would love to have the opportunity to work with, for example, the company that makes my insulin pump or my glucose monitor,” says Rubin. “Things like that that allow a diabetic like me to play collegiate sports I would love to work with those types of brands and show everyone else, like ‘hey I’m a diabetic, this is how I do what I do.'”

And beyond her own platform, Rubin sees the bigger picture for women’s sports and non-revenue sports to have a larger voice in the college landscape.

“It doesn’t matter if you play a revenue generating sport, or if you’re just a tennis player that maybe not everyone would recognize if you go out in public,” says Rubin. “There is an audience for you, and this bill will allow you to cater to it, and make a profit off of it in the process.”