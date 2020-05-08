Erin Houpt picks Mercer

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — She’s the all-time leading scorer in Danville basketball history. After one more year as a Viking, Erin Houpt will take her talents to Mercer University.

Houpt chose the Bears over Eastern Illinois, UIC, and North Florida.

She says Mercer stood out thanks to their coaching staff, virtual tour, and winning tradition. The Bears went 8-23 last season, but made NCAA tournament appearances in 2018 and 2019.

“When I got the offer I just knew that was the place I wanted to go so I figured why wait if I knew that was the answer,” Houpt said. “I just really loved the coaching staff and they seemed like they really wanted me and their basketball is really good and I really like their campus. I went on a virtual tour with them and they showed me around and I really like it.”

Her goal is to win conference and a regional next season with Danville.