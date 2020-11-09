Epstein’s career-day overshadowed by disappointing loss

(WCIA) — Illinois running back Mike Epstein broke 100 rushing yards against Minnesota on Saturday, making it the fourth time in his career that he’s reached that Mark. His 63-yard run in the second quarter is the longest play of the season for the Illini, and he accounted for me than half of Illinois’ 181 rushing yards.

.@Dat26Kid's 63-yard run is the #Illini's longest play from scrimmage this season.



Epstein finished the drive with 64 rushing yards and a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/y1RbjYjp2A — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) November 7, 2020

Even though the junior made it a day for the record books, his performance was overshadowed by a 41-14 loss to Minnesota.

“It definitely feels good, but not much feels good after this game, and individual things are good but we’re all just here trying to win,” says Epstein.



“Mike Epstein had some big runs, I think Chase [Brown] had a couple big runs also. There are times when we move the ball a little bit, but you have to be able to sustain drives,” says head coach Lovie Smith. “We have a commitment to the run, and we’ll need to get it going even more. We can’t get in a position where we become a team that has to pass the ball, and we can’t get in a 14-0 hole again.”

"We're just a lot better team than what we've been putting out and it's frustrating."#Illini running back Mike Epstein with an honest answer to how he's feeling after starting the season 0-3 pic.twitter.com/15D4vL5B6c — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) November 8, 2020

Penalties hurt the Illini as well. They had 12 total that ended up costing them 120 yards.

Safety Derrick Smith was also ejected from the game following a targeting penalty. The team was already down four defensive backs heading into the game. Lovie Smith says the lack of discipline is out of character for them, and something they need to clean up this week.

“We just haven’t been a team that’s been penalized an awful lot like this,” says Smith. “This isn’t something that’s happened an awful lot to us, so we’ll look at it just like everything, we’ll correct it, and hopefully not be in this situation again.”

Illini hit the road this weekend to take on Rutgers. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. CT.

