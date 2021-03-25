Epstein, Hansen not expected to play this spring

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Two of Illinois football’s best players likely won’t suit up with the team in full workouts this spring. Both Jake Hansen and Mike Epstein have not participated in either of the Illini’s first two spring ball workouts, with Illinois head coach Bret Bielema saying he doesn’t expect them to be available anytime soon.

Hansen announced earlier this month he was returning to Illinois for a ‘super senior’ season after originally declaring for the NFL Draft. The linebacker received a special NCAA waiver to pull his name out of the process.

“Jake literally just got back to campus Thursday of last week,” Bielema said. “We weren’t even counting on him being in spring ball, so you won’t see Jake throughout the spring.”

Meanwhile, Epstein is back home in Florida for now. The running back’s name is still on the spring ball roster but he’s taking classes remotely, working through some medical issues, according to Bielema. He’s not expected to return to campus this spring.

“I reached out to him and had several conversations with him and his family, just trying to steer him as best as possible,” said Bielema. “Whether or not he returns in the fall is in his hands, I’ve invited him back and told him we’d love to have him be part of the team.”

Epstein is coming off an All-Big Ten honorable mention season that saw him rush 69 times for 367 rush yards and four touchdowns. He was 10th the Big Ten in yards per carry at 5.3. Hansen was an All-Big Ten second team selection, with the No. 3 tackling grade in the nation, according to Pro Football Focus.