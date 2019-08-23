End of the Illini QB carousel?

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — If recent history tells us anything about the Illinois quarterbacks, it’s that the team needs more than one.

Brandon Peters will be the sixth starting quarterback in Illinois football coach Lovie Smith’s four years on the job. Keeping one guy under center has been a problem for the Illini the past three seasons, with AJ Bush Jr., MJ Rivers II, Chayce Crouch, Jeff George Jr. and Cam Thomas all starting at least one game. The biggest reason for the carousel of starters? Injuries. It’s a trend offensive coordinator Rod Smith says he hopes stops this season but he’s also realistic.

“How many football seasons have you guys went thru where the starting quarterback started game one and finished up game 12?” Smith said. “I mean you hope it does but it doesn’t always happen that way. That’s why I’ve always said, you’ve got to have at least three guys ready to roll.”

"It's really gratifying to know that I'm the man now to lead this team"



New @IlliniFootball QB1 Brandon Peters weighs in on winning the starting job and what's next for the #Illini offense as it heads into game week prep. Watch: https://t.co/LrYEJbmbXz — WCIA 3 Sports (@WCIA3sports) August 22, 2019

Peters beat out true freshman Isaiah Williams and redshirt freshmen Matthew Robinson and Coran Taylor for the starting spot. The Michigan grad transfer is a former 4-star, Top 100 national recruit who has taken most of the first team reps in practice the past week and a half.