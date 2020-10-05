Emerald Coast Classic canceled

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illini Basketball schedule for 2020 has not been released yet, but it won’t include the Emerald Coast Classic anymore. The tournament was originally scheduled for November 27-29th, but won’t be played due to COVID-19 and new scheduling policies by the NCAA.

#Illini Schedule Update:



The Emerald Coast Classic has been canceled for this season. Illinois was previously scheduled to face Florida Nov. 27 and Oregon/Iowa State Nov. 29 in that event. — Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) October 5, 2020

The Illini were set to play Florida on the opening night for the tournament, Oregon and Iowa State were also in the field. In a news release, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood says, “We were looking forward to playing in the Emerald Coast Classic. It’s a great tournament. We hope to return in the near future.”

Last week, the Illini also postponed their game against Arizona. That game was previously announced to be played Dec. 12 at State Farm Center but will be moved to the 2021-22 season on a to be determined date.