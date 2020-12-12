EIU’S Mack Smith nearing NCAA record for consecutive games with a made 3

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — From a DI dream, to the DI record books. That’s Eastern Illinois senior Mack Smith’s story. The senior only had one offer out of high school, from the Panthers, now he’s on the verge of making history.

“I couldn’t shoot,” Smith said, reflecting on his early high school days. “I would just get the ball and drive and finish around the rack.”

Fast forward to now and the Indianapolis native has made a 3-pointer in 87 straight games, just one away from tying former Illini Cory Bradford for the most all time. He’ll have a chance to do that Saturday, when EIU hosts Western Illinois at 4 p.m. at Lantz Arena. It all started with the help of an eighth grade coach, who emphasized just how important shooting the ball from beyond arc was.

“From eighth grade to now, it’s been jump shot, jump shot, jump shot,” Smith said. “He got on me about that.”

Smith turned those lessons into a 48 percent success rate from range his senior year, catching the eye of former Panthers assistant coach JR Reynolds. Throughout the streak, which started in January 2018, there have been a few close calls — including this year’s season opener at Wisconsin when he went 1-for-9.

“Anytime it gets to the second half, I get worried, because anything can happen in the second half,” Smith said. “Doesn’t matter if it’s a close game or a blow out. Second half is when my anxiety goes up.”

Smith finally made one to extend the streak with 13 minutes to go against the Badgers. He now has a chance to break the record at SIUE on Dec. 21st, and it will certainly be a weight lifted off his shoulders.

“When I make that 3 to be number one and I beat him, I will probably ask to be subbed out right after that, because all the emotion and everything,” he said. “I’m just going to let it out.”

Smith hopes he can chat with Bradford about the momentous occasion after, capping a long journey for a guy who never considered himself a shooter.