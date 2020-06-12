EIU’s Klein picked in 5th round of MLB Draft

WCIA — Eastern Illinois University pitcher Will Klein was selected in the 5th and final round of the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft by the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night. The 135th overall selection is just the seventh Panther in history to be selected in the Top 5 rounds and the highest EIU prospect drafted since 2009.

Klein shined as Eastern’s ace and Friday night starter this spring, striking out 33 batters in 24.1 innings pitched, before COVID-19 canceled the season. The Bloomington, Ind. native was rated the top prospect in the Ohio Valley Conference, according to D1Baseball.com and the 177th overall player in the MLB Draft Top 200 board.