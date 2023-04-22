CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois football is wrapping up the 2022-2023 season with their final spring game. This is the second year for head coach Chris Wilkerson. The Panthers had a modified format scoring wise today with points given for everything from touchdowns to sacks to turnovers.

Terrance Gipson carries in a touchdown in the first half to make the game 13-6 White. Fast forward to the second half, where the defense stepped up with multiple sacks and turnovers. Collin Tyson had an interception to help the defense.

Another standout play was by redshirt freshman Cole Silzer, who found his way through the line with the free pass to get a sack in the scrimmage. The game ended with some offense though, Monmouth transfer Juwon Farri is gone for a long touchdown, but despite the late score, the defense won the day 39-28.

“We still have a lot of work to do but I’m proud of the way that we played and I’m proud of the chemistry we’re building together,” Juwon Farri said.

“The guys have every day given us what we’ve asked for in terms of enthusiasm, communication and effort but we’ve continued to develop and emphasize using fundamental technique and today at first glance, I thought our defense did a phenomenal job, especially early and they’re starting to be believers in technique and that’s going to be big for us going forward,” Chris Wilkerson said.

EIU opens the season August 31st at Indiana State.