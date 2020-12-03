EIU wins home opener, nets first win of season over Chicago St.

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Sammy Friday IV scored a game high 16 points off the bench for Eastern Illinois to lead the team to its first win of the season Thursday afternoon at Lantz Arena, beating Chicago St. 78-56.

Four Panthers (1-3) scored in double-figures in all, with Josiah Wallace putting up 15, Jordan Skipper-Brown adding 13 and Marvin Johnson putting up 11. Mack Smith extended his NCAA best streak of consecutive games with a 3-pointer up to 85, making two shots from beyond the arc.

EIU hits the road for back-to-back games with trips to Green Bay Saturday and Evansville next Wednesday, before returning home to face Western Illinois Dec. 12.

