EIU surpasses goal in inaugural Lift for Life

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — The Eastern Illinois football team surpassed its goal for the program’s inaugural Lift for Life on Wednesday. The Panthers raised more than $1,000 for rare diseases thru the non-profit organization Uplifting Athletes.

“It’s another opportunity to get out in the community and kind of show them how hard our guys have been working,” Eastern Illinois head coach Adam Cushing said. “It’s really a showcase of what the guys have been doing all summer, but more importantly again, to raise money for a great cause.”

The Eastern Illinois Chapter Lift For Life was a competition among eight teams comprised of members of the 2019 Panthers to see which squad could average the most bench press repetitions during the event. Each university chapter embraces the mission of Uplifting Athletes by using college football as a platform to inspire the Rare Disease Community with hope through the power of sport.