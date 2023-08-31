TERRE HAUTE, In. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois kicked off their season on the road at Indiana State, pulling off a 27-0 shutout over the Sycamores in their home opener for the first time since 1955.

It’s the second year under EIU head coach Chris Wilkerson and they kicked off year two with two interceptions returned for touchdowns in the first half.

The first pick came from Tyris Harvey at the 19-yard line and returned it for a touchdown with 55 seconds left in the half. The second came from Nijhay Burt just 30 seconds later. Burt returned it for 67 yards to put the Panthers up 18-0 at halftime. Burt’s interception return for a touchdown is the 10th longest in program history.

With an effective defense in the first half, the Panthers limited the Sycamores to just 99 yards of total offense, with ISU finishing the day with 217 total yards.

EIU quarterback Pierce Holley had his debut going 19 for 30 for 244 yards. He was able to find Anthony Manaves in the third quarter for a touchdown to put EIU up 27-0.

The win was the first Panthers’ shutout since November 19, 2016, when they beat Eastern Kentucky 24-0.