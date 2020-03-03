EIU men and women head to OVC in same season for first time since 2015

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Thanks to late season surges, both the Eastern Illinois men’s and women’s basketball team are playing in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament for the first time since 2015.

The men are on a four game winning steak, with two of the four wins coming against top-three teams in the league. In total they’ve won five of their last seven. After starting league play 0-4, they finished 9-5 to claim the 6-seed.

“It’s given us a lot of confidence, especially after that Murray State win, it kind of just flipped out season around,” guard Josiah Wallace said. “We’re playing really good right now, probably the best we’ve played all season so we’re looking forward to this week and hopefully we keep winning and keep the streak alive.”

“It’s such a funny thing when teams win and you can’t ever explain why you feel good, when you lose you feel like you’re never gonna win again even if it last a couple days. Here we’ve had a couple of weeks that we feel pretty good and I’m not going to start questioning it and try and dissect it and figure out why it’s happening,” head coach Jay Spoonhour said. “Hopefully we can just ride for four more days and we’ll be alright.”

The men face Jacksonville State on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. CT.

The women have claimed the 4-seed, with a 18-11 record overall and 12-6 mark in the OVC. That’s their best conference record since 2013, when they won the league. The Panthers have won seven of their last nine contests. It’s year three for head coach Matt Bollant. After a 3-26 campaign in year one and a 11-18 record last season, the results are finally starting to show.

“It’s a totally different experience than the last two years because last year and the year before we, SIUe was normally our last game so it was kind of ‘Alright, season’s over’ but going to this year everyone is just excited to get to the tournament and finally make it there,” junior guard Taylor Steele said. “We’ve been working so hard for it so it’s definitely going to pay off.”

“It’s just been a big improvement from the last couple years and it’s just something really cool to see and be a part of,” freshman guard Lariah Washington said. “I think we’re all really excited and proud that we were able to get here and we just can’t wait for the experience.”

The women start their tournament on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. CT, also against Jacksonville State.