CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Carter Jeffries scored 24 points, with Noah Persich adding 23, leading the Parkland men's basketball team to a 75-75 win over John Wood Saturday afternoon on Hall of Fame Day.

Parkland inducted its newest HOF class at halftime, including former Urbana basketball standout Matt Neaville. The Cobras (14-4, 1-0 MWAC) are back in action Wednesday hosting Illinois Central College.