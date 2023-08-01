CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Football season has officially begun down in Charleston. Eastern Illinois kicked off training camp this week, but their field looked a bit different to start this year.

With new turf expecting to be finished next week, the Panthers were on their grass practice field. Head coach Chris Wilkerson is heading into his second year in Blue and White. Wilkerson says building relationships with the team has been a key objective for him. After going 2-9 last season, Wilkerson says the team has a new mentality heading into this year.

“It’s trying to establish your own philosophy, your own connection, build your own relationships, and establish your own culture and what has happened is every single day it feels more and more like our football team,” Wilkerson said. “Coaches, players, support staff, administration, we’re all on the same page, we’re shoulder to shoulder and we understand what the goal is and that certainly is to restore Eastern Illinois University’s tradition back to the top of the FCS level.”

The Panthers first game is at Indiana State August 31st.