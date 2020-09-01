EIU football back on the field

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — The Eastern Illinois football team is back on the field for the first time since the Ohio Valley Conference postponed the season to the spring last month. The Panthers opened up their fall ball session on Monday, they’ll get 12 hours together per week. Second year Panthers head coach Adam Cushing is using it as a de facto ‘spring practice’ after their normal workouts during that time period were canceled earlier this year.

“Guys are excited about the ability to get out here, put a football helmet on right and still be able to catch footballs, still be able to get into formations,” Cushing said. “We’ve got 80 newcomers in two seasons, two recruiting classes. So we’ve got an opportunity to get into the weight room four days a week, focus on a strength cycle and that will get us prepared.”

With no games on the fall schedule the @EIUPantherFB team is now allowed to have a 12-hour week with some time on the field… hear from @CoachCushing on the Panthers second day back on the field since classes started… pic.twitter.com/KhIgU0wobS — Eastern Illinois Athletics (@EIU_Panthers) September 1, 2020

The Panthers are practicing one hour on the field, four times per week. The rest of their time allotted by the NCAA is being spent in the weight room. The chance to be together is something EIU senior offensive lineman and Charleston native Cole Hoover isn’t taking for granted.

“Right now we’re just excited to be back out here and the opportunity to play football again,” Hoover said. “It was a long four or five months of not knowing what we were going to do.”