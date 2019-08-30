1  of  2
Live Now
3 NEWS NOW: Tracking Hurricane Dorian on WCIA.com 3 NEWS NOW: Watch Friday Football Fever Kickoff Show 2019

EIU falls to Chattanooga in Cushing’s debut

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois football lost its season opener to Chattanooga 24-10 Thursday night in the debut for first-year head coach Adam Cushing.

The Panthers (0-1) scored their only touchdown only a fourth a four play in the second quarter when starter Johnathan Brantley hit Nick Stricker on a 7-yard score to cut the Mocs lead to 14-10. But Chattanooga added a field goal as time expired right before the half and tacked on another touchdown in the second half to win it. Brantley finished the game 13-of-25 passing for 103 yards and a TD.

EIU returns to the field next Saturday visiting Indiana.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER