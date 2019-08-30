EIU falls to Chattanooga in Cushing’s debut

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois football lost its season opener to Chattanooga 24-10 Thursday night in the debut for first-year head coach Adam Cushing.
The Panthers (0-1) scored their only touchdown only a fourth a four play in the second quarter when starter Johnathan Brantley hit Nick Stricker on a 7-yard score to cut the Mocs lead to 14-10. But Chattanooga added a field goal as time expired right before the half and tacked on another touchdown in the second half to win it. Brantley finished the game 13-of-25 passing for 103 yards and a TD.
EIU returns to the field next Saturday visiting Indiana.