EIU Baseball team gives back

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Members of the Eastern Illinois Baseball team we’re volunteering at Habitat for Humanity on Saturday. They’re keeping up a tradition that has been standing for years.

The Panthers helped with moving furniture, breaking down old items that didn’t sell, and even assembling donated Christmas trees.

Panther Baseball spent the day volunteering with Habitat for Humanity here in Charleston.. Round 2 next Saturday! #EIUBleedBlue pic.twitter.com/F3bV7y2p0M — EIU Baseball (@EIU_Baseball) September 27, 2020

“We’re unfortunately with a lot of time. It’s really hard for us to get out and help people. This is just a good chance for us to get out and show EIU baseball on our chest and do good in the community.”

The team was split into groups over this weekend and last. Habitat for Humanity in Charleston says they have only three full-time employees and have been struggling to get volunteers. They say the team’s generosity is a big help to them.