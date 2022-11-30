(WCIA) — With Big Ten college football wrapping up regular season play, the offensive All Conference lists have come out and eight Illini are getting recognized.

The nation’s leading rusher, Chase Brown, was named second team all conference, which was a surprise to see Brown not on first team. Minnesota’s Mo Ibrahim and Michigan’s Blake Corum were put on first team over Brown.

The Illini offensive line got some recognition. Alex Pihlstrom and Alex Palczewski each earned second team honors and Isaiah Adams landed on third team. Palczewski says while the season ended a game sooner than the Illini wanted, the program is moving in the right direction.

“I feel like we’re supposed to be playing next Saturday, but that’s just something we have to eat and something you know, I have to be appreciative of,” Palczewski said. “I came here as a freshman in 2017, we’re 2-10. If you would’ve told me I was 8-4 at the time, I would’ve been pretty happy, but it’s just being appreciative of what we have knowing and enjoying our time this last month, hopefully get a nice Bowl game and be able to go play a good game there.”

Four Illini were honorable mention: wide receiver Isaiah Williams, offensive lineman and Danville native Julian Pearl, offensive lineman Zy Crisler, and quarterback Tommy Devito.