Eifler ready for season after expressing concern in July: “I feel like it’s best for me to play”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — When Milo Eifler tweeted earlier this summer expressing his concerns about playing football during a pandemic, the Illinois senior linebacker made it clear: he wanted to play. The reason for speaking up was more about making sure he would remain safe.

I understand that people want to see us play this season but in reality how can a team full of 100+ student athletes fully function during a pandemic. Trust, my teammates and I want to play. But schools around the country are showing blatant disregard for student athletes. — Milo (@_miloeifler) July 1, 2020

Three months and one day later, Eifler says he’s comfortable suiting up and taking the field this fall for the Illini. The California native spoke to the media for the first time since moving to full pads on Wednesday.

“They’ve invested in us, they only want the best and for that we have some of the best testing in the Big Ten,” Eifler said. “With the focus on the season and everything I’ve had the time to lock in and focus on what I need to do, what I need to take care of. I feel like it’s best for me to play this season.”

The Illinois players, coaches and staff are antigen tested daily, per Big Ten policy. Learning how to live with the virus has been a big part of moving forward with the season.

“We’ve been going through a lot of different stages, learning about the disease, how do you cope with it?” Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said. “Jeremy Busch, our athletic trainer, I kinda joke an awful lot. For a fact, I spend more time with Jeremy than he does (with) his wife, and the same thing with me and Mary Anne, and I trust his leadership.”

Eifler is looking to have a big year and will have the opportunity to shine. With Dele Harding graduated, fellow senior Jake Hansen shifted to middle linebacker. Eifler will play on the weak side, with Khalan Tolson opposite of Hansen. Eifler started 12 games last season following a sit out year transferring from Washington. He had 63 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and one fumble recovery.