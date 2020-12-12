Eifler, Illini hyping up rivalry heading into regular season finale at No. 14 Northwestern

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois linebacker Milo Eifler didn’t mince words when asked about facing rival No. 14 Northwestern. The senior has never beat the Wildcats, who have won two Big Ten West titles in the past three years, but doesn’t like his neighbors to the north.

“It means a lot,” Eifler said about the game. “Last year we dropped the ball, we should have beat them. This time we’re going up to their house. I hate the color purple, Northwestern in an awful school. Evanston, I don’t even know where that is. We have to come in there with a focused mindset and take care of business. There’s always a chip on your shoulder when it’s a rivalry. It’s good that they’re in state. We get to beat up on our little brother. We have to win the game first.”

Eifler and the Illini (2-4) got beat 29-10 last year on their home field by the Wildcats (5-1), who finished with a 3-9 record. Illinois was Northwestern’s only Big Ten win a season ago, now they’re preparing to play in the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis next weekend against No. 4 Ohio State. Just like Eifler, Illinois head coach embraced the rivalry aspect of playing for the Land of Lincoln trophy.

“Just talking about the rivalry game within itself, that’s enough for you to really want to win in the worst way,” Smith said. “But for us, five years is too long. We have ended some streaks (recently), and we’re looking to end another one this week.”