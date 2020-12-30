Eifler declares for NFL Draft

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois linebacker Milo Eifler officially declared for the NFL Draft on Tuesday following two seasons playing for the Illini. The California native originally transferred from Washington, sitting out the 2018 season, before making 17 starts.

“From the moment I arrived at Illinois, I was overwhelmed by the number of individuals who committed themselves to my development, both as a football player and a man.” Eifler said in a statement. “It was been an absolute honor to wear the orange and blue at Memorial Stadium. I’d like to thank Coach Smith, I will never be able to thank him enough for this opportunity, I was able to build friendships and bonds that will last a lifetime and perform at the highest level. To the strength and training staff, thank you for working countless hours week in and week out, to maintain my health and improve my overall conditions. And to every member of our support staff who perform their thankless duties with considerable ability, I’d like to thank you. To my teammate, my brothers, thank you for always having my back. We stood shoulder to shoulder both on and off the field sharing moments that’ll last forever. To both my moms, dad, grandma, and entire family, thank you for the immense support and love. I couldn’t have done it without y’all. However my proudest achievement was receiving my academic degree, officially becoming a graduate from the University of Illinois. And now it’s time for me to take the next step in my journey, it is with great humility and gratitude that I announce I will be declaring to the 2021 NFL Draft. All glory to God.”

Eifler finishes his Illini career with 96 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and one fumble recovery for a touchdown. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sociology earlier this month.