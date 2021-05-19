Egwu back with House of ‘Paign

WCIA — Former Illini standout Nnanna Egwu is back with the House of ‘Paign. The Illinois all-time blocked shots leader suited up with the Illini alumni team in The Basketball Tournament last year and will once again be in Orange and Blue this summer in the winner take all, $1 million made for TV event.

The Illini’s All-Time leader in Shots Blocked, Nnanna Egwu ( @egwu_32 ), returns for his 2nd year with the team. His High-IQ, rim-protection and versatility defensively played a key role in our success last year. Welcome back, Nnanna. 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/pMyfwd2EAO — House of ‘Paign (@IlliniTBT) May 19, 2021

Egwu joins fellow Illini alums Andres Feliz, Rayvonte Rice and Demetri McCamey in TBT, along with South Dakota State grad Mike Daum, who also starred for House of ‘Paign last summer.

The Bradley alumni team is hosting a Regional, along with House of ‘Paign, July 24-28 at the Peoria Civic Center.