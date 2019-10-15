Effingham’s Spencer serves Hearts and country

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Luke Spencer wears two different uniforms, one for the Flaming Hearts, and the other for his country.

“I love action, just everyday is different in the military, you never know what you’re going to do,” Spencer said. “It’s something that my family does on both sides, my mom and my dad, and I’ve always had a strong love for this country and it’s just one way I could give back.”

The senior cornerback enlisted in the military last year. Luke spent 10 weeks over the summer in Fort Benning, GA earning his basic training for the National Guard. But that also meant he couldn’t attend summer football practices with the team.

“I’ve never had anyone do that before, and so for him to commit and get his basic training done was very difficult on him, and a heck of a commitment by him,” Flaming Hearts head coach Brett Hefner said.

Luke has picked up right where he left off, and his military training is now paying off on the field. The two-year varsity starter has earned 46 tackles in his career, and has helped the team to an undefeated record this season.

“Coach Hefner has done a really good job all disciplining us all as a football team, so I feel like he disciplined us and it carried over into the military actually instead of the other way around,” Spencer said.

After graduating high school, Luke will go back to Georgia for the rest of his training, and wait to be deployed. But before he serves his country, he wants to help the flaming hearts earn the conference title against Mt. Zion on Friday.