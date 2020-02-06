Effingham’s Brown signs with EIU, Panthers add 17 on signing day

WCIA — Effingham’s Logan Brown signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at Eastern Illinois on Wednesday, the opening day of the signing period. The 6-foot-2, 195 pound two-way standout for the Hearts will play linebacker for the Panthers. His teammate, Nathan Shackelford, also signed a NLI to play at DIII Wisconsin-Platteville.

Overall, second year EIU head coach Adam Cushing signed seven players out of Illinois on Wednesday. Seventeen players overall officially became part of the program.

Players Signed In February Class –

Anthony Baker (Defensive Line, 6-0, 275, St. Louis, Mo./Cardinal Ritter Prep) –Played for coach Brandon Gregory at Cardinal Ritter Prep in St. Louis… as a senior anchored a young defensive line making 38 tackles with seven sacks… during junior season helped team post a 14-1 record finishing at the Missouri Class 3A state runner-up… made 87 tackles with two sacks and two fumble recoveries… two-way player that was named the AAA Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year as a junior and a second team All-Conference defensive line selection…

Bryson Broadway (Offensive Line, 6-5, 255, Dawsonville, Ga./Dawson County HS) –Played for coach Sid Maxwell at Dawson County HS… helped team post an 8-4 record during senior season advancing to the second round of the Georgia AAA state playoffs… two-way player on offensive and defensive line… member of team as a junior that posted school record ten wins…

Logan Brown (Linebacker, 6-2, 195, Effingham, Ill./Effingham HS) –Played for coach Brett Hefner at Effingham HS… helped team post an 11-2 record advancing to the IHSA Class 4A state semifinals… named second team All-Apollo Conference selection at safety… as a two-way player rushed for 724 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior… during senior season added 392 yards and seven touchdowns on offense… on defense finished year with 38 tackles including two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery…

Daegan Bush (Offensive Line, 6-3, 275, Versailles, Ky./Woodford County HS) –Played for coach Dennis Johnson at Woodford County HS… helped lead team to Kentucky Class 5A state playoffs as a senior marking the first playoff appearance for the program in nearly ten seasons… was a four-years starter on the offensive line and a multiple time All-District selection… as a senior paved the way for an offensive unit that averaged 242 yards per game rushing and 28.4 points per game…

CaDarrein Carter (Offensive Line, 6-5, 305, Kennesaw, Ga./North Cobb HS/Northeast Oklahoma A&M) –Was at Northeast Oklahoma A&M for three seasons and will enter EIU as a redshirt junior… played left tackle the last two seasons twice earning All-Conference honors… this season team averaged 29 points per game with 438 yards of total offense per game… played high school football for coach Shane Queen… helped team to a 10-3 record as a senior advancing to the Georgia Class AAAAAAA state playoff quarterfinals…

Kaelin Drakeford (Safety, 6-4, 185, Harrodsburg, Ky./Mercer County HS) –Played for coach David Buchanan at Mercer County HS… played quarterback and safety as a senior leading team to an 8-3 record and appearance in the Kentucky Class 3A state playoffs… at quarterback passed for 832 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing for 395 yards and six scores… on defense finished the season with 67 tackles including four interceptions and one tackle for loss… two-time All-State selection at safety as a junior and senior…

Demetrius Garrett Jr. (Wide Receiver, 5-11, 155, Michigan City, Ind./Michigan City HS) –Played for coach Anthony Hurt at Michigan City HS… was a two-way player during junior and senior year at defensive back and wide receiver… as a junior finished season with more than 600 receiving yards and ten touchdowns… as a senior added 42 receptions for more than 600 yards with seven touchdowns… also a member of track team…

Dylan Goodsell (Long Snapper, 6-4, 250, Orland Park, Ill./Carl Sandburg HS) –Played for coach Scott Peters at Sandburg HS… was a defensive lineman and long snapper… as a senior recorded 41 tackles with 11 tackles for loss and one blocked kick… served as long snapper on field goal and punt teams… began high school career playing in Arizona as a freshman and sophomore…

Drake Van Hyfte (Defensive Line, 6-4, 240, Annawan, Ill./Annawan-Wethersfield HS) –Played for coach Logan Willits at Annawan-Wethersfield HS… moved to linebacker as a senior after earning All-Lincoln Trail Conference honors at defensive line as a junior… helped lead team to IHSA Class 1A state semifinals with a record of 12-1… named All-State at linebacker finishing season with 163 tackles including 81 solo stops… added 38 tackles for loss with five sacks, three interceptions and a blocked kick… was a two-way player earning first-team All-Lincoln Trail Conference honors at linebacker and offensive line as a senior… father Ted played football at Wake Forest… mother Val played basketball at Bradley… team captain…

Jesse Johnson III (Defensive Back, 6-1, 180, Columbus, Ohio/Marion-Franklin HS) –Played for coach David Lasko at Marion-Franklin HS… helped lead team to an 8-4 record as a senior including an appearance in the Ohio Division IV state playoffs… named the Central Ohio Division IV Defensive Player of the Year… first-team All-Metro selection after leading Central Ohio region with eight interceptions… added 35 tackles on defense with 28 receptions for 477 yards and five touchdowns as a wide receiver…

Michael Milton (Linebacker, 6-0, 215, Chicago, Ill./St. Rita HS) –Played for coach Todd Kuska at St. Rita HS in Chicago… helped team post a 10-4 record as a senior advancing to the IHSA Class 5A state championship game… ranked second on team with 83 tackles including seven sacks and 13 tackles for loss… in IHSA state championship game finished with nine solo tackles, two sacks and four tackles for loss… first team All-Conference selection…

Zach Reddinger (Linebacker, 6-2, 210, Morris, Ill./Morris Community HS) –Played for coach Alan Thorson at Morris Community HS… was a versatile player that saw the field in a number of positions moving to quarterback on offense as a senior after playing wide receiver as a junior… caught 26 passes for 423 yards and four touchdowns as a junior… led team to IHSA Class 5A state playoffs as a senior passing for 1,231 yards and 16 touchdowns… named All-Area…

DeAirious Smith (Wide Receiver, 5-11, 175, Lexington, Ky./Lexington Christian Academy) –Played for coach Doug Charles at Lexington Christian Academy as both a wide receiver and defensive back… led state of Kentucky in receiving yards per game as a senior at 139 finishing season with 82 catches for 1,671 yards and three touchdowns… earned first team All-State honors at wide receiver… helped lead team to Kentucky Class 2A state playoffs second round as a senior after team advanced to state playoff quarterfinals as a junior… team won 21 games over junior and senior seasons… as a junior was All-City selection with 60 catches for 923 yards and 11 touchdowns… added three interceptions on defense during senior year…

Jordan Smith (Running Back, 5-9, 180, Las Vegas, Nev./Centennial HS) –Played for coach Dustin Forshee at Centennial HS… led team to a 12-2 record and Nevada Class 4A state runner-up finish as a senior… ranked second in the state in rushing with 1,832 yards earning first-team All-State honors… added 24 touchdowns on the ground and 26 overall touchdowns… averaged 6.6 yards per carry and 130.9 yards per game… rushed for 814 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior…

Zach Weir (Quarterback, 6-2, 185, Grafton, Wis./Grafton HS) –Played for coach Jim Norris at Grafton HS… helped team reach back-to-back Wisconsin state playoffs with 8-4 record as a senior advancing to the second round of the Wisconsin Division 3 playoffs… as a junior split time at the quarterback position passing for 846 yards and 11 touchdowns… became full-time starter as a senior passing for 2,106 yards with a 72 percent completion rate… had 23 touchdowns passing with another two on runs… named second team All-North Shore Conference selection…

Cooper Willman (Wide Receiver, 6-1, 180, Sterling, Ill./Sterling HS) –Played for coach Jon Schlemmer at Sterling HS… was a dual-threat quarterback leading team to an 11-1 record advancing to the second round of the IHSA Class 5A state playoffs… through the air passed for 994 yards and six touchdowns… on the ground led the team with 1,269 yards and 15 touchdowns as the offense averaged 40.2 points per game… named the Area Player of the Year… also served as team’s punter averaging 41 yards per punt with 12 downed inside the 20… also earned varsity letters in basketball and baseball…

Kendi Young (Running Back, 5-11, 185, Calumet City, Ill./Thornton Fractional North HS) –Played running back for coach Tristan Stovall at Thornton Fractional North HS… recorded over 1,000 all-purpose yards as a senior with ten touchdowns earning conference co-Offensive Player of the Year honors as a junior… named honorable mention All-Area…