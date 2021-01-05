Edwin Carter returning to Illinois

(WCIA) — Four months after Edwin Carter announced he was leaving Illinois, the wide receiver has decided to come back to Champaign. Carter announced via his twtiter page that he will be opting out of the transfer portal to return to the program.

Opting out of the transfer portal.

Coming back to Illinois 🧡💙 — Edwin Carter (@edfrom229) January 5, 2021

Carter entered the transfer portal in September before the start of the season, after playing just one game in his two seasons at Illinois. In 2018, during the first game of the season against Western Illinois, he caught two touchdown passes. The second catch ended Carter’s season, after he shattered his knee. Carter also missed the 2019 season with an injury.