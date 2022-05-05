ARCOLA (WCIA) — Beau Edwards is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. Edwards is four sport athlete throughout his career at Arcola Jr. Sr. High School.

The senior football, basketball, baseball and track star recently broke the school record in the 3200 meter run. He now holds three Purple Riders track records in the 3200, 1600 and 800. He is also hitting .353 in baseball with a team low ERA on the mound.

“It sucks that it’s coming to an end, but it’s definitely cool that I am going out like this,” Edwards said. “Going out with, hopefully four maybe records in track and going from a losing season last year in baseball to a winning season in baseball is pretty cool.”

Edwards is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//