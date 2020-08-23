Edgar Padilla Jr. set to continue the Puerto Rico to Illinois pipeline

(WCIA) — The Illini are expected to announce the addition of Puerto Rico native Edgar Padilla Jr. to their roster later this week. With the Illini roster full with 13 scholarships, Padilla is likely to be a preferred walk-on. According to his social media, he is in Champaign.

The 6-foot-1 guard committed to Illinois in March, according to Primera Hora, a Puerto Rican newspaper based in San Juan. According to the report, Padilla’s father has a longtime friendship with h Illinois assistant coach Orlando Antigua. Padilla is now the second Puerto Rican to join the Illini for 2020, alongside Top-50 guard Andre Curbelo.

Padilla played for the U17 Puerto Rican National Team. His father, also named Edgar Padilla, played for the 1996 Puerto Rican Olympic team, while also playing college basketball career at UMass from 1993–1997. Edgar Padilla Jr.’s mother, Yanira Ailed, was the former Vice President of the Puerto Rican Basketball Federation.