Eddie Johnson on Illini HOF: “You work for the opportunity to get awards”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball great Eddie Johnson will forever be remembered for his last second shot to beat No. 1 Michigan State and Magic Johnson in 1979 but now you can add another accomplishment to his illustrious career. Johnson was officially inducted into the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame over the weekend.

“As an athlete, you work for the opportunity to be in the Hall of Fame,” Johnson said about the honor. “You work for the opportunity to get awards. It’s not the money, it’s not the fame, it’s actually awards that recognize that you for a job well done.”

Johnson and his Illini team were ranked 4th heading into that game against Michigan State in January of ’79. The Spartans went on to win the national championship but beating Magic is a memory Illini Nation will never forget.

“You know I’ve had 100,000 people tell me they were there,” Johnson joked about the shot. “I didn’t know Assembly Hall held that many but it was a tremendous opportunity to be a hero and if you know anybody that knows me, I didn’t shy away from anything on the court.”

After leaving Illinois, Johnson went on to play 17 years in the NBA and is still the Illini leader for points scored in the NBA with more than 19,000.