WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois volleyball’s historic season came to an end in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday with a straight set loss to No. 6 Marquette, 19-25, 16-25, and 14-25. Making their first appearance in the Big Dance since 2001, the Panthers (28-5) fell behind early in each set to the Golden Eagles (21-10), who used their size advantage to good use posting 11 blocks in the match to EIU’s two.

Giovana Larregui López led the Panthers with 10 kills, while Kaitlyn Flynn had seven and Natalie Mitchem with five. Catalina Rochaix had a match high 25 assists, with Christina Martinez Mundo adding a match high 17 digs.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my seniors and my whole squad,” EIU head coach Sara Thomas said. “We really had a historic year for EIU volleyball, winning regular season and the conference tournament. Making it to the NCAAs for the first time since 2001 and I couldn’t be more proud of the grind and the dedication that the girls have put in and really set the standard for the future years.”