Eastern Illinois releases 2021 Football Schedule

(WCIA) — Eastern Illinois has laid out their schedule for the 2021 Fall Season. The panthers are set to begin the season on August 28th at Indiana State. The Panthers will play an 11-game schedule, with four home games and six Ohio Valley Conference matchups.

The @OVCSports released the 2021 conference schedule and the @EIU_Panthers football schedule is now set…



Home dates with

Illinois State

UT Martin

Tennessee State

Murray Statehttps://t.co/WXRZkrkIGz pic.twitter.com/GJIbfyUhVn — Eastern Illinois Athletics (@EIU_Panthers) March 22, 2021

Below is the full schedule, with home games in BOLD.

Aug. 28 at Indiana State

Sept. 4 at South Carolina

Sept. 11 at Dayton

Sept. 18 vs. Illinois State

Sept. 25 at Tennessee Tech

Oct. 2 at Murray State

Oct. 16 vs. UT Martin

Oct. 23 vs. Tennessee State

Oct. 30 at Southeast Missouri

Nov. 6 at Austin Peay

Nov. 20 vs. Murray State