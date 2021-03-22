Eastern Illinois releases 2021 Football Schedule

(WCIA) — Eastern Illinois has laid out their schedule for the 2021 Fall Season. The panthers are set to begin the season on August 28th at Indiana State. The Panthers will play an 11-game schedule, with four home games and six Ohio Valley Conference matchups.
Below is the full schedule, with home games in BOLD.
Aug. 28 at Indiana State
Sept. 4 at South Carolina
Sept. 11 at Dayton
Sept. 18 vs. Illinois State
Sept. 25 at Tennessee Tech
Oct. 2 at Murray State
Oct. 16 vs. UT Martin
Oct. 23 vs. Tennessee State
Oct. 30 at Southeast Missouri
Nov. 6 at Austin Peay
Nov. 20 vs. Murray State