Eastern Illinois one week out from season opener

CHARLESTON (WCIA ) — Eastern Illinois Football will open the season one week from Saturday, with the Panthers slated to play their non-conference rival Indiana State on Week Zero.

Last time the Panthers played the Sycamores was in 2019, when Indiana State snapped a six-game win streak held by the panthers. Coming off a disappointing spring with just one win, EIU is more than ready to kick off the season against their rival in Terra Haute.

“We’re excited to go back to Terra Haute,” says head coach Adam Cushing. “Obviously in the opener and an opportunity to play in Week 0 with very few other teams playing. The eyes of the country should be on us which should be really, really fun for our guys playing at night.”



“Right now our main focus is week one, Indiana State,” says Jaelin Benefield. “It’s a close down the street rivalry game. Didn’t get to see those guys last year.”



“Just the first game of the season setting the tone is going to be huge for us,” says Tim Varga. “Cause I really do think we can reach this one.”

The Panthers will play their first three games on the row, before their home opener on September 18th at O’Brien Field against Illinois State.